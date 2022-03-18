M. Kraus & Co Sells 866 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

