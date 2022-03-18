Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will post $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.95 million to $327.70 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $722.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $171.09 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average of $177.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

