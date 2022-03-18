Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NYSE:MGA opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

