Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.11

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.11 and traded as low as $33.21. Mannatech shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 26,854 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
