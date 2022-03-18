Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.50 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ stock remained flat at $C$2.95 on Friday. 531,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,388. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$752.74 million and a PE ratio of -81.94.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.