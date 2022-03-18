Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MRO opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

