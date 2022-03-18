Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $27.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 8.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $125.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

