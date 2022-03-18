Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

