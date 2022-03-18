Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.58. 199,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,788. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.41 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $163.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

