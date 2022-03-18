Mark Wahlberg Sells 71,900 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

