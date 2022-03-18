MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

