Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 305.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $82.10 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66.

