Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $162.04.

