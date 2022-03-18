Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after buying an additional 162,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after buying an additional 171,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after buying an additional 268,285 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

