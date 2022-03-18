Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after buying an additional 766,239 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $18,554,000.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.