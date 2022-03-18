Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

