Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,994 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 218,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.