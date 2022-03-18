Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 178,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $129.81 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

