Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

