Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 218,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

