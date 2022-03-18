Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $74.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75.

