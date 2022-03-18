Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.30 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

