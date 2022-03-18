Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.30 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.
Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.33.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
