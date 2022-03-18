Martin F. Roper Buys 25,000 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 678,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,121. Vita Coco Company Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

