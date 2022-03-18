Martin F. Roper Buys 25,000 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
COCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 678,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,121. Vita Coco Company Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
