Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,276. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

