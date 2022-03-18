Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $811.02

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 811.02 ($10.55) and traded as low as GBX 732.10 ($9.52). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.62), with a volume of 11,405 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.19) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.19) to GBX 969 ($12.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 788.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11,000.00%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.40), for a total transaction of £1,486,048 ($1,932,442.13).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.