Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.84. The company has a market cap of C$921.74 million and a PE ratio of 28.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.04 and a 12-month high of C$7.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.