Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$41.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

