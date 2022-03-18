MAX Exchange Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,995.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $52,995.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,663.56 or 0.99829042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00233162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00284739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00127987 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00030852 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

