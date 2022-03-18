MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) Critical Survey

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and U.S. Stem Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $26.17 million 24.65 -$11.82 million N/A N/A U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 14.02 -$2.89 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -52.27% -14.74% -13.03% U.S. Stem Cell -1,112.03% N/A -1,283.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MaxCyte and U.S. Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxCyte beats U.S. Stem Cell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

