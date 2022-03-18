Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 4.9%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

