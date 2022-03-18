Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) PT Lowered to €170.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MNHFF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.00. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.49.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.