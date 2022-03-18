Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) PT Lowered to €170.00

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MNHFF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.00. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.49.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile (Get Rating)
