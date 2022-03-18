Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) PT Lowered to €170.00

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MNHFF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.00. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.49.

Get Mayr-Melnhof Karton alerts:

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.