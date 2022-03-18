McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $160.67 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

