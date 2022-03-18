McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,315,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average is $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

