McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.86 and its 200-day moving average is $250.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

