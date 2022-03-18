McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,181 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

