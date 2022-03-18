McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 259 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

VGT stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.54. 8,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $344.80 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

