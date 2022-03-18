McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,536 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 9.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,852 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.