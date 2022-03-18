McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 205,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,875. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.