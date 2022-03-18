McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after buying an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,189,000 after acquiring an additional 325,534 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

SPIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

