McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 283,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,932,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

