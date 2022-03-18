MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MDA traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.18. 141,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.24 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.86.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

