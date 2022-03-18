MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:MDA traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,154. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.44. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.24 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.86.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

