MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:MDA traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.18. 141,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.86. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$8.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -69.44.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

