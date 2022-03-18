Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.46 and traded as high as C$11.59. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 113,681 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DR shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

