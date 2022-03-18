Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. 15,998,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.