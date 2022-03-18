Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

