Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 8.4% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 144,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,866,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,909,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,503,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

