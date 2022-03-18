Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.34

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.34 and last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$95.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

