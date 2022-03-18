Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $409.51 on Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00233215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00858036 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.