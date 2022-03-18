Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,979,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.